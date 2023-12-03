Home

News

‘Guaranteed Hattrick In 2024’: PM Modi Sounds Bugle For LS Polls After BJP’s Hindi Heartland Conquest | Key Points

‘Guaranteed Hattrick In 2024’: PM Modi Sounds Bugle For LS Polls After BJP’s Hindi Heartland Conquest | Key Points

PM Modi said the hattrick of victories in the states is a "guarantee" that the party will complete the same feat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the BJP's victory programme as the party wins Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly elections and leads in Chhattisgarh, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Assembly Election Results 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday sounded the bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha polls stating that the BJP’s landslide victories in the three Hindi heartland states is a guarantee of the party’s hattrick in next year’s general elections.

Trending Now

Addressing a sea of BJP supporters, workers, and leaders at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister stressed that the BJP’s massive wins in the in the assembly polls are a victory of the his government’s pro-people agenda and fight against corruption.

You may like to read

Key Points From PM Modi’s Address:

Today’s mandate a warning to ‘corrupt’ parties

Prime Minister Modi said the the outcome of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh should serve as a warning to parties involved in corruption to mend their ways.

“Voters have delivered a warning to these parties involved in corruption to mend their ways or people will finish them off,” he said, adding that the results ” show popular support for our battle against corruption.”

‘Lesson served to Congress’

PM Modi said the people have served a lesson to the Congress and Opposition INDIA bloc that mere collecting some dynasts on dais may make for a good photograph but cannot win people’s confidence.

No one should come in between the Centre’s development and people, or the masses will remove them, Modi said in a stinging attack on opposition parties.

‘Hattrick in Lok Sabha polls will follow hattrick in states’

PM Modi said the hattrick of victories in the states is a “guarantee” that the party will complete the same feat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Don’t work against national interest

The Prime Minister urged opposition parties to not suppose those working against national interests at a time when India is developing at a rapid pace.

Results show people support BJP developed India agenda

Hailing the landslide wins in the Hindi heartland, Modi said the outcome of the state assembly elections show that the majority supports BJP’s agenda for a developed India.

He further said that the results will repose world’s belief in India and infuse more confidence into global investors. “The world is watching that people are voting for a stable government which enjoys a strong majority”, he said.

People can distinguish between selfish politics and the politics of national interest, Modi said, asserting that they have realised that a strong BJP leads to the development of the country and every family.

‘Victory of the poor, the deprived’

The Prime Minister hailed the BJP win as the victory of every poor and every deprived person of the country. Every farmer, young voter and the poor and deprived are saying that they have won, Modi said, adding that the youth looking for a better future and every citizen wanting a developed India by 2047 is feeling successful following the poll results.

He reiterated that women, youth, the poor and farmers are the four biggest castes and their empowerment will lead to the country’s empowerment.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Today every poor is saying that he himself has won. Every deprived person has a feeling in his mind that he has won the election. Every farmer says that he has won this election. Today, every tribal brother and sister is happy… pic.twitter.com/X9WgitJN75 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

Noting that most members of Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes belong to these categories, he said they have endorsed policies and roadmap presented by the BJP.

“I want to tell you with full honesty that your dream is my resolve,” he said, noting how the country’s infrastructure is undergoing a transformation while its economy remains the fastest growing in the world.

‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has won

“Today’s victory is historical and unprecedented. The idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has won today. Today’s victory is of a path towards developed India. It is a victory of our resolve towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is a victory of honest, transparent governance,” the Prime Minister said.

“In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important – Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar,” he added.

‘Nari Shakti’

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to women for supporting the BJP. “I want to express my gratitude to the ‘Nari Shakti’ of the country. I would often say during my rallies that ‘Nari Shakti’ has decided that BJP’s flag will rise high in the elections,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.