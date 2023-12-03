Home

News

‘Modi-Fied’: BJP Hails PM Modi’s Leadership As Party Heads Towards Landslide Victory In Hindi Heartland

‘Modi-Fied’: BJP Hails PM Modi’s Leadership As Party Heads Towards Landslide Victory In Hindi Heartland

The BJP Sunday hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party was on course to capture all three states in the Hindi heartland.

BJP supporters celebrate as the party leads in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Assembly Election Results 2023: The BJP on Sunday hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the party was well on its way towards a landslide victory in the Hindi heartland. Crediting the Prime Minister for the party’s spectacular performance in the state Assembly polls, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said Indian politics has now been ‘Modi-fied’ (a play-on words indicating the PM Modi is irrevocably modified the political landscape of the country).

Trending Now

Reacting to the latest poll trending which indicate a landslide win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Trivedi said that the Prime Minister’s honest, dedicated, and determined leadership of the party is now bearing fruit as people have once again reposed their trust in the BJP.

You may like to read

“The politics of the country is now becoming Modi-fied”, said Trivedi.

The BJP leader said the opposition failed with its caste-based politics which was rejected by the electorate.

“The opposition’s caste based politics and polarization, clearly did not work. Their end-moment promises and guarantees did not play well, and now there is only one guarantee in the country-Modi ki guarantee” he said.

On party’s position in Telangana, Trivedi stayed defiant and said, “let the final results come out. We have had a good election there as well, and I am sure that our voting percentage must have definitely increased there”.

BJP set to capture Hindi heartland

The BJP is set to capture all three states in the Hindi heartland– retaining power in Madhya Pradesh, and heading for a comfortable majority in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent Shivraj Chouhan-led dispensation is leading 166 of 230 seats, while the party is leading in 53 of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh and 115 of 199 seats in Rajasthan.

Exit-polls had given an edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh, however, as of latest updates from the poll panel, the ruling party is lagging behind the opposition BJP, only leading in 36 seats. BJP has bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh where the ruling Congress was predicted to retain power. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress in poll promises seem to have worked for the party.

Rajasthan seems to have followed the over three-decade old trend of rotating governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot appears to be on its way out.

BJP is on its way to creating a record in Madhya Pradesh and its expected retain power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years, while the Congress under former CM Kamal Nath– which was expected to give a tough contest to the ruling party– seems to have surrendered meekly, leading in only 65 seats.

The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan, seems to be on its way out, leading in only 70 seats.

Congress is poised to win Telangana for the first time in a shock for the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi which was in power in India’s youngest state for the past 10 years.

The counting of votes in the four states, which went to the polls last month, started at 8 AM on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.