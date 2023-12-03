Assembly Election Results 2023: Vote Count To Start In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh And Telangana TODAY

As the nation awaits the results, these assembly elections are being viewed as a critical indicator of the political pulse at the state level. The outcome will set the tone for the larger political landscape leading up to the national elections in 2024.

Security beefed up at the old central jail ahead of the counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections in Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Assembly Election Results 2023: The much-anticipated assembly election results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana are poised to shape the political landscape as both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress gear up for a crucial semifinal contest ahead of the final showdown in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Sunday, adding an air of suspense and anticipation.

State-wise Scenarios:

Madhya Pradesh currently stands under the governance of the BJP, while the Congress holds power in both Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Telangana, on the other hand, is governed by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The outcome of these elections will undoubtedly have significant implications for the respective parties, shaping the narrative leading up to the national elections in 2024.

It’s noteworthy that Mizoram, another state in the electoral spotlight, had its vote counting initially scheduled for December 3. However, this was deferred to December 4, considering the special significance that Sunday holds for the people of Mizoram, a state with a Christian-majority population.

In Telangana, the Congress has reported that their candidates received direct calls from KCR, the Chief Minister of the state, hinting at the possibility of post-poll dramatic developments. This has added an element of intrigue to the political scenario in the region, leaving room for speculation about the potential outcomes and alliances that might emerge.

Rajasthan‘s political landscape, characterized by a tradition of voting out the ruling party, has heightened the Congress’s concerns as they strive to retain power. The internal tussle between Gehlot and Pilot adds a layer of complexity to the electoral dynamics, providing the BJP with an opportunity to capitalize on any perceived disarray within the Congress ranks.

Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2023

Most exit polls on Thursday predicted an edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana while forecasting that it was advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Pollsters also indicated that in Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) was locked in a close race with the Mizo National Front (MNF) with the Congress and the BJP lagging behind.

