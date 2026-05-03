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Assembly Election Results 2026: All eyes on West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

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Assembly Election Results 2026: All eyes on West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Assembly Elections 2026: Vote counting will begin across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry at 8 AM on Monday. Stay tuned for early trends, leading and trailing candidates, constituency battles and final results.

Assembly Election Results 2026

Assembly Elections 2026: The results for the assembly elections 2026 across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are widely awaited. The vote counting is scheduled to happen on May 4, i.e., Monday, which will decide the fate of the constituency seats. After tremendous election campaigning, polling, and high voter turnout, people are eyeing the counting centres at this point. The vote counting will begin at 8 AM, and the early trends are expected to be out by 9:30 AM.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Out of all five regions, West Bengal remains the biggest focus of the elections. It’s because the state witnessed an intense contest with strong voter participation in choosing the leaders. Furthermore, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry will show politically important battles. The results will determine the ruling parties in the four states and a union territory.

Also Read: Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Stay tuned for real-time updates with India.com as we will bring early trends, leading and trailing candidates, constituency battles and final results.

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