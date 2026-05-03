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Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for five assemblies, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Assam, will be taken up on May 4, 2026.

A security official stands guard as voters wait in a queue to cast their votes during a repoll for the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Magrahat Paschim constituency, in South 24 Parganas district, May 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal is set to take place tomorrow, May 4, 2026. Tight security will be put in place to avoid any untoward incident. According to the Election Commission of India’s website, election result trends will start coming from 8:00 AM onwards. Several exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the BJP in Assam and a clear edge for the party over the ruling TMC in West Bengal, while projecting a return of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu and a comeback by the Congress-led UDF in Kerala after 10 years.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

What does the Exit poll predict?

However, some pollsters predicted a big win for the TMC in West Bengal and a hung House in Tamil Nadu with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK emerging as a spoiler for the DMK. Polling for the 2026 Assembly elections was held in a single phase in Assam (126 constituencies), Kerala (140), Puducherry (30), and Tamil Nadu (234), while West Bengal (293) went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. On April 9, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry went to the polls. Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission ordered re-polling following irregularities on April 29. The repoll was mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following reports of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering and voter intimidation during the second phase of polling on April 29.

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Also Read: Big setback for TMC ahead of Bengal poll results as Supreme Court backs EC on counting staff rule

Why did ECI order fresh voting in the Falta assembly?

It is to be noted that the Election Commission has ordered that fresh voting will be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta assembly constituency of West Bengal on May 21, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies on Saturday. According to the Election Commission, directives for fresh repolling have been given in Falta “on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29”.

Election Comission of India (ECI) directs that fresh polls shall be conducted in all the 285 polling stations, including Auxiliary polling stations, in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, between 7 AM and 6 PM on 21st May 2026, and counting of votes will take place on 24th May 2026:… pic.twitter.com/lMZsfuPbdZ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

An individual will be able to view the official results from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and also various state election commission websites. The following are simple instructions for you to do this: download the PDF of the entire result and check which parties got seats from each constituency.

Also Read: Is 2026 West Bengal Assembly election Mamata Banerjee’s toughest political battle? Can she save her Bhabanipur stronghold from turning saffron?

How to Download Election Results 2026 PDF and Seat-Wise List on May 4?

Go to the official Election Commission of India (ECI) results website — https://results.eci.gov.in

Click on the relevant region (Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, or West Bengal).

On the results page, select “Constituency-wise Results” or “Result Status”.

To download the full list, look for options such as “Download PDF” or “Statistical Report” (This is usually available after final results).

An individual can also click on individual constituencies to view seat-wise details, including candidate names, party, votes secured, and winning margin.

For official documents, check the “Reports/Statistics” section on the ECI website to download complete PDFs.

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