New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Shiv Sena took massive lead in Maharashtra in the early trends of the counting of votes which began at 8 AM on Thursday. While the BJP is leading on 135 seats, the sena is ahead on 73 seats now. The Congress-NCP is ahead on 72 seats and others are at 2. The state has total 288 Vidhan Sabha seats.

Meanwhile in Haryana, there is a neck and neck fight between BJP and Congress. At the time of filing the story the BJP is leading on 42 seats and Congress on 39. Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar and two-time Congress Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda are also leading from their respective Assembly constituencies in the initial round of counting of ballots.

Khattar, a first-time legislator is seeking re-election from Karnal, while Hooda is seeking re-election from his stronghold Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district. Outgoing minister Anil Vij, a five-time legislator from Ambala Cantt, is leading from his constituency as per early trends.

BJP’s candidate and international sportsperson Yogeshwar Dutt and Sandeep Singh are leading, while another international wrestler Babita Phogat is trailing. Jannayak Janata Party’s (JJP) President Dushyant Chautala is leading.