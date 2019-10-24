

















Assembly Election Results: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting of votes for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections 2019, which is expected to begin at 8 AM on Thursday. The 288 Vidhan Sabha seats of Maharashtra and 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana voted in single phase on October 21, Monday.

The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates — 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be decided today. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest live updates on Assembly Election Results 2019.

Reports claimed that heavy police deployment has been made at various counting centers across the states. Besides, the EVMs and VVPAT machines, which were used during the voting have been kept under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. The entire counting process will be video recorded.

Maharashtra had recorded 60.05 per cent of total turnout, Haryana saw 65 per cent polling on Monday. In 2014 Assembly elections, Maharashtra had recorded 63.38 per cent turnout and Haryana had registered record 76.53 voter turnout.

While Mahrashtra saw a neck-and-neck battle between BJP-Sena, Congress-NCP combine, the 90 Vidhan Sabha seats in Haryana witnessed a tough battle between BJP, Congress and INLD candidates.

Why Assembly Polls in Mahrashtra, Haryana are Significant?

The election in both the states are significant as it is the first Vidhan Sabha Chunav (polls) after Modi retained power in the Lok Sabha elections, took place earlier this year.

Besides, it is also the first assembly polls after the BJP-led government decided to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Will The Exit Poll Predictions Come True This Time?

Most of the exit polls, conducted on October 21, after the completion of voting in both the states, had predicted massive win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in both the states. Of the total 6 exit polls, 4 have predicted landslide victory for saffron alliance in Maharashtra with over 200 seats.

As per the Times Now’s exit poll, the BJP will get 230 seats, while the Congress-NCP will manage with only 48 seats. Only 10 seats were given other political parties. As per the India Today-My Axis poll, the BJP-Shiv Sena is expected to get 181 seats. The Congress-NCP alliance is expected to get only 81 seats, while 26 seats went to the smaller parties.The News 18-IPSOS exit poll gave a massive victory to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, giving it 243 seats. As per this exit poll, Congress-NCP has got 41 seats and just 4 seats went to others.

As per the ABP News-C Voter prediction, 204 seats went for the BJP, 69 for the Congress and 15 seats for other parties.Regional channel TV9 Marathi also predicted 197 seats for the BJP-Sena alliance and 75 seats for the Congress, leaving 16 seats for others. Jan Ki Baat’s exit poll predicted 223 seats to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, 54 for Congress and 11 for others.

If we look at the exit polls for Haryana, BJP was expected to make a solid comeback in the state with capturing more than three-fourth of the 90 assembly seats.

What Happened in 2014 Vidhan Sabha Chunav?

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP had emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats. This year, BJP-Sena contested the polls together. Similarly, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stitched alliance this time and contested the assembly poll with 125 seats each. 35 seats were given to smaller allies. In 2014, NCP had ended the 15-year alliance with Congress after the two parties failed to reach a seat-sharing arrangement.

In Haryana as well, the BJP had emerged victorious by winning 47 seats of the total 90 in the 2014 Assembly polls and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats then.