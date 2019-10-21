New Delhi: Voting for Assembly Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra was held in a single phase in the two states on Monday, from 7 AM to 6 PM. The incumbent Chief Ministers in the two states, both of which are governed by the BJP, are looking for a second successive five-year term in office.

The two states registered a voter turnout of more than 60%, with Haryana seeing a voter turnout of 65% and 63% in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission said that polling percentage will go up once all the votes are taken into account.

Haryana, however, saw much lower voter turnout than five years ago, when 76.54% voters turned up to cast their votes. The voting percentage was 71.84% in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 73.50% in this year’s general elections.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, registered a near-identical turnout from the last Assembly elections when 63.38% voters turned up to cast their vote. Several Bollywood personalities and sports icons came out to cast their votes and urged others to come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote.

Exit polls, announced later in the day by various channels in partnership with polling agencies, predicted BJP retaining power with a resounding win in each of the two states.

The official results, however, will be announced three days later, on October 24.