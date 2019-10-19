New Delhi: Campaigning for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana ended on Saturday evening with BJP coming across as upbeat and Opposition subdued in the run-up to the polls.

The last day was eventful as Amit Shah’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Ozar Airport in Nashik, owing to heavy rains. Maharashtra women and child welfare minister Pankaja Munde fainted on the dais while addressing a campaign rally ar Parli in Beed district on Saturday. It was her fifth rally on Saturday and BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay said that her hectic campaigning might have led to her illness. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi campaigned in Haryana and raised the issue of Article 370. This was one of the recurring issues in this train of campaigning. PM Modi challenged the Opposition to promise voters that it could bring back Articles 370 and 35A if voted to power.

While in Maharashtra, all eyes are on Aaditya Thackeray — the first Thackeray family member to contest in any election, in Haryana, it’s a star-studded spectacle with Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat and Sandeep Singh.

In Haryana, a total of 1,169 candidates are in the fray for the state’s 90 seats. While the BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 90 seats, the BSP is in the fray on 87 seats, and the INLD is contesting on 81 seats. There are some 375 candidates contesting as independents. According to the Election Commission (EC) data, of the total 1,169 candidates in the fray, 1,064 are men and 104 are women. One candidate is a transgender.

The Congress and NCP didn’t even hold a single joint rally in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has a total of 8,98,39,600 voters, including 4,28,43,635 women and 4,68,75,750 men, who are expected to exercise their franchise on October 21 to elect 288 out of total 3237 candidates, including 235 women, in the fray. A total of 1,06,76,013 are voters fall in the age group of 18-25 years.

(With Agency Inputs)