New Delhi: Putting an end to the seat-sharing issue, the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday announced that they will be fighting the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections together.

“Congress & NCP have agreed to contest 125 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Remaining 38 seats will be given to smaller allies,” announced NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Notably, Maharashtra has 288 Assembly seats.

“Seats to be contested by Congress and NCP in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections are yet to be discussed and decided,” Pawar added.

In 2014, NCP had ended the 15-year alliance with Congress after the two parties failed to reach a seat-sharing arrangement. Of the total 288 seats, Congress emerged victorious on 42 while the NCP had won 41 seats in 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had bagged 122 seats and emerged as the single-largest party in the state then.

This year, BJP and its estranged ally Shiv Sena are expected to contest the Assembly polls together. “For Maharashtra assembly elections, we will hold discussions with our other allies. Leaving the numbers of seats taken by our allies, BJP and Shiv Sena will fight on equal number of seats,” Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said earlier.

It is to be noted here that the two parties (Sena and BJP) had contested the 2014 Maharashtra polls separately but later joined hands to form a government in the state.