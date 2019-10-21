New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to cast their votes for elections taking place in Maharashtra and Haryana. Further, he also hoped that youngsters would turn up for voting in good number.

“Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turn out in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Polling began in the two BJP-ruled states at 7 a.m. on Monday. The process is likely to conclude by 6 PM.

Meanwhile, by-polls in 64 Assembly seats in 17 states and one Union Territory are also underway along with that in the Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

The voting counting will take place on October 24, and the results will come out on the same day.