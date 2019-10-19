New Delhi: The high-voltage campaign for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will end at 6 PM on Saturday, following which no political party or leader will be allowed to hold public gatherings. Both the states (Maharashtra and Haryana) will vote in single phase on October 21 and the results will be announced three days later on October 24.

Prominent politicos including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make their last effort to woo voters. While PM Modi is expected to hold two rallies in poll bound Haryana, Union Minister and BJP President Amit Shah will seek votes for BJP candidates in Maharashtra. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

BJP working president JP Nadda and several top Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Nabvi and VK Singh will also participate in the campaigning today, reports said.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had lambasted Opposition over its stand on Article 370 while addressing rallies in Sonipat and Hisar district of Haryana. The Prime Minister claimed that the statements by Congress leaders are being used by Pakistan against India. He had also raised question on the ‘chemistry’ of Pakistan and Congress.

“Parties like the Congress can neither understand sentiments of the people nor respect sacrifices made by the brave jawans”, PM Modi had stated.

Notably, both Maharashtra and Haryana are currently governed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2014 Assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP failed to get majority on its own but emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats. This year, BJP-Sena will contest the polls together.

Meanwhile in Haryana, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats.