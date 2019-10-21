

















New Delhi: Voting for the assembly polls is underway for Maharashtra and Haryana. Ahead of the polling, heavy security arrangements are in place for these two states.

Besides this, by-polls for two Lok Sabha constituencies -Samastipur in Bihar and Satara in Maharashtra and 51 Assembly seats across 17 states and one Union Territory, including 11 in UP and 6 in Gujarat, are also being held today.

Special arrangements have been made for Divyang (specially-abled), women and senior citizen voters in every poll booth.

In Haryana, the key parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal. As many 1,169 candidates including 104 women are vying for 90 Assembly seats out of which 17 are reserved. Nearly 1.83 crore voters are eligible to exercise their right to franchise. Out of them, around 99 lakh are men while 85 lakh are women. Voting will be held in 16,357 Polling Stations across the state.

3,237 candidates are in the fray for the polls to the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly. Of the total candidates, there are only 236 women and the remaining 3,001 are male candidates. Among all the candidates, the BJP has announced 164 candidates, Sena 126, Congress 147, NCP 121, MNS 101, BSP 262, VBA 288, CPI 16, CPI(M) 8, Other Registered Parties 604 and the remaining are 1,400 Independent candidates.

Nearly 3 lakh police personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth and peaceful elections. Apart from 2 lakh police personnel from the state police, additional 350 companies of CISF, CRPF and Nagaland Women Police have been deployed at 96 thousand 661 polling stations.

Campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana for the assembly elections concluded on October 19 and the counting of votes will be held on October 24.