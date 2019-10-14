

Load More

New Delhi: A day after sounding poll bugle in Maharashtra, political bigwigs including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will head to Haryana to campaign for their respective parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh on Monday. This will be the first of the four rallies the Prime Minister is scheduled to address in Haryana. He will be in Thanesar (Kurukshetra) and Dadri on October 15 while the last rally before polls commence in the state will be in the Jat-dominated Hissar on October 18. (Overall coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Meanwhile, BJP President and Union Minister Amit Shah will address public gatherings in Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar today. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Haryana’s Nuh.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi addressed two rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli districts of Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi addressed three public gatherings in Chandivali, Dharavi and Latur districts of the state.

Speaking in Jalgaon, PM Modi dared opposition to reverse the scrapping of Article 370. “I challenge the opposition to make it clear if they support the government on the scrapping of Article 370 and 35A”, the Prime Minister had said. Besides, he also promised that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir would become normal within four months.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed an election rally in Kolhapur showered praise on PM Modi and asserted that that none except the ‘man with 56-inch’ had the courage to revoke the special status of J&K. In his Satara rally, meanwhile, he said that ‘Modi, Modi’ slogans on foreign shores were giving stomach ache to the Congress and its supporters.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, lambasted PM Modi over a slew of issues, including jobs, economy. “ISRO was established by Congress. Rocket did not go there in two days, it took years, Narendra Modi ji is taking its benefit. Sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youth of the country”, Rahul said while speaking in Maharashtra’s Latur.

He also took a dig at Modi’s recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuramm and asked if the Prime Minister asked his guest about the 2017 Doklam stand-off between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 2017.

Both Maharashtra and Haryana will vote in single-phase on October 21. Counting of votes will be done three days later and the result will be announced on the same day i.e, on October 24.