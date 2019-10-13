New Delhi: To seek a fresh five-year term, political bigwigs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit poll bound states Maharashtra and Haryana on Sunday to campaign for their respective parties. While PM Modi will hold 2 rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli districts of Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to address 3 public gatherings in Chandivali, Dharavi and Latur districts of the state.

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM Devendra Fadnavis. We seek five more years to serve the state,” PM Modi had tweeted. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition, which also includes other small parties, is in direct contest with the Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its manifesto ‘Mhare Sapne Ka Haryana’ or ‘My dreams of Haryana’ for the Assembly Elections in presence of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, working President JP Nadda, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala, manifesto committee chief OP Dhankar. Other senior functionaries and leaders are also expected to be present during the manifesto release.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress party had also released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto), promising loan waiver for farmers and reservation for women in government jobs. It also promised 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils. Expressing concerns over drug menace in the state, the party assured the formation of a special task force to keep a check on addiction.The party also promised to give an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and extremely backward class from Class 1 to 10 and Rs 15,000 for those in class 11 and 12.

Both Maharashtra and Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared three days later, i.e, October 24.