New Delhi: The counting of votes for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, which the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition hopes to win and secure another five-year term in power, will began at 8 AM on Thursday and is currently underway with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena having taken a massive lead over the Congress-NCP combine in early trends. (Catch all Maharashtra Assembly election-related news here)

One of the most well-known suburbs of Mumbai, Goregaon has, as its MLA, Vidya Thakur, who is a minister in CM Devendra Fadnavis’ government. Contesting one again from here, she will post a formidable challenge to Amol Sawant of BSP, Mohite Ganesh of Congress and MNS’s Virendra Jadhav, among others.

Versova, another famous suburb of the maximum city, made BJP’s Bharati Lavekar a first-time MLA in 2014. She is back contesting from this constituency and will face Congress’ Baldev Khosa, MNS’ Sandesh Desai, among others, who will hope to wrest the seat from her.

Andheri West and East seats were in 2014 by Ameet Satam and Ramesh Latke of BJP and Shiv Sena respectively, two parties which contested the polls individually but formed alliance post polls to form the government. This time, the two parties, which have already formed a pre-poll alliance, will repeat their respective contestants from the two seats.

A seat won by BJP’s Parag Alavani, Vile Parle will see its current MLA try to retain it. His main competitor will be Jayanti Siroya of the Congress.

Khan Mohammed Arif of the Congress won the Chandivali seat in 2014 and will look to repeat the feat in 2019. Shiv Sena’s Dilip Lande, AAP’s Siraj Khan and MNS’ Sumeet Baraskar are two other prominent candidates from this seat.