New Delhi: The counting of votes for Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly elections 2019 and bypolls to 51 Assembly constituencies in 17 states will begin at 8 AM.

Though, the Election Commission of India gives frequent online updates on its official website https://eci.gov.in/elections/currentelections/, but for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis, one can watch Zee News’ Live TV online from anywhere.The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seats of the state.

One can also watch Zee 24 Taas for result of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. The Live streaming of Zee 24 Taas is available here https://zeenews.india.com/marathi/live.

For the result of Haryana Assembly elections 2019, one can watch Zee Punjab Haryana. The Live streaming of Zee Punjab Haryana is available here. Also, for well-rounded coverage and live updates visit our elections special page https://www.india.com/assembly-election-2019/

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP had emerged as the single-largest party by winning 122 seats of the total 288. Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena came second with 63 seats. This year, BJP-Sena contested the polls together. Similarly, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stitched alliance this time and contested the assembly poll with 125 seats each. 35 seats were given to smaller allies. In 2014, NCP had ended the 15-year alliance with Congress after the two parties failed to reach a seat-sharing arrangement.

Similarly in Haryana, BJP had emerged victorious by winning 47 seats of the total 90 in the 2014 Assembly polls and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats then.

This year also pollsters have predicted a clear majority for BJP in Haryana, Maharashtra. Will these exit poll predictions come true or will they be proved wrong once again? Stay tuned to India.com for fastest Assembly, by-poll results.