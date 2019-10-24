Mumbai: The counting of votes to Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi Maharashtra assembly seats begins, and the early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM. Notably, the polling in the aforementioned constituencies took place on October 21.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, with Congress-NCP alliance facing an uphill challenge of dislodging the former from the power and making a comeback in the state.

Chiplun- The seat is held by SHS’s Chavan Sadanand Narayan, who defeated NCP’s Shekhar Govindrao Nikam in 2014 assembly polls. For this year’s elections, Shiv Sena has contested Chavan Sadanand Narayan from the seat while NCP’s Shekhar Govindrao Nikam will be fighting from the seat. BSP’s Sachin Laxman Mohite is also in the fray from this seat.

Ratnagiri- The seat is currently held by SHS’s Uday Ravindra Samant, who defeated Balasaheb Mane of the BJP in 2014 polls. This year, Shiv Sena’s Uday Ravindra Samant will be fighting against NCP’s Sudesh Sadanand Mayekar. The BSP has fielded Jadhav Rajesh Sitaram while VBA’s Damodar Shivram Kamble is in the fray from this seat.

Rajapur- This seat is held by SHS’s Salvi Rajan Prabhakar. This year, Avinash Shantaram Lad is in the fray from the INC, while Rajan Prabhakar Salvi will be fighting elections from the Shiv Sena.

Kankavli- This power of this seat is currently vested with INC’s Nitesh Narayan Rane who defeated BJP’s Jathar Pramod Shantaram in Maharashtra Assembly election 2014. This time, Nitesh Narayan Rane will be fighting for the BJP from the seat against INC’s Sushil Amrutrao Rane.

Kudal- The seat is currently held by SHS’s Naik Vaibhav Vijay who defeated Narayan Tatu Rane of the INC. This year, Arvind Namdeo Mondkar will be fighting from INC against Shiv Sena’s Naik Vaibhav Vijay. The BSP has fielded Kasalkar Ravindra Harishchandra while MNS’s Dheeraj Vishwanath Parab is in the fray from this seat.

Sawantwadi- This seat is currently held by SHS’s Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, who defeated BJP’s Teli Rajan Krishna in 2014 Assembly polls. This year, Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar from Shiv Sena will be fighting against NCP’s Baban Salgaonkar.