Assembly Elections 2019 Results: The results for elections to Brahmapuri, Chimur, Warora, Wani, Ralegaon and Yavatmal Assembly seats of Maharashtra will be declared on Thursday. Scores of polling staff has been deployed at the counting centres to avoid untoaward incident. Polling on Brahmapuri, Chimur, Warora, Wani, Ralegaon and Yavatmal Assembly seats was held along with the other 272 Vidhan Sabha seats in a single phase on October 21.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats while the Shiv Sena came second with 63 seats. However, this time both the estranged allies are fighting together against Congress-NCP combine. Brahmapuri, Chimur, Warora, Wani, Ralegaon and Yavatmal seats witnessed a tough contest between BJP-Sena and Congress-NCP candidates.

Here’s all you need to know about Brahmapuri, Chimur, Warora, Wani, Ralegaon and Yavatmal seats

Brahmapuri: Brahmapuri witnessed a close fight between Sandeep Wamanrao Gaddamwar of Shiv Sena and Congress’ Namdeorao Wadettiwar. In 2014 elections, the seat was won by Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar of Congress. He had bagged 70373 votes against the BJP candidate.

Chimur: The Chimur constituency was won by BJP’s Banti Bhangdiya in 2014. For 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, BJP fielded Bunty Bhangdiya to take on Congress’ Satish Manohar Warjukar.

Warora: This seat witnessed a tough fight between Shiv Sena and Congress Candidate. While Sena had fielded Sanjay Wamanrao Deotale, Congress had nominated Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh. The seat was won by Sena’s Suresh alias Balubhau Narayan Dhanorkar in 2014 elections.He had defeated Congress candidates with 53877 votes.

Wani: This seat is currently represented by Sanjivreddy Bapurao Bodjkurwar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had defeated Shiv Sena’s Nandekar Vishvas Ramchandra in the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections. But this time both BJP and Sena contested polls together. Similarly, Congress formed an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

For 2019 polls, BJP fielded Sanjivreddy Bapurao Bodjkurwar to take on Congress’ Wamanrao Bapurao Kasawar.

Ralegaon: This seat is currently represented by Dr Ashok Ramaji Wooike of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had defeated Congress’s Vasant Chindhuji Purake. For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Ashok Ramaji Wooike (Uike) to take on Congress’ Vasant Chindhuji Purke

Yavatmal: This seat is currently represented by BJP leader Madan M Yerawar. In 2014 polls, Yerawar had defeated Yerawar. For 2019 polls, BJP retained Yerawar to take on Congress’ Anil alias Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar.