Mumbai: The counting of votes for Latur City, Ahmadpur, Udgir, Nilanga, Ausa, Umarga assembly seats in Maharashtra begins. The early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM. Notably, the polling in the aforementioned constituencies took place on October 21.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, with Congress-NCP alliance facing an uphill challenge of dislodging the former from the power and making a comeback in the state.

Latur City- The Latur City Assembly seat in Maharashtra is currently held by INC’s Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, who defeated BJP’s Lahoti Shailesh Govindkumar in the 2014 Assembly polls in the state. This time, Congress’s Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh is contesting against BJP’s Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti.

Ahmadpur- The seat is currently held by IND’S Jadhav Patil Vinayakrao Kishanrao who defeated Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil of the NCP. This year, Jadhav Patil Vinayakrao Kishanrao from the BJP’s will be contesting against NCP’s Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil.

Udgir-This seat is held by BJP’s Sudhakar Sangram Bhalerao, who defeated NCP’s Sanjay Baburao Bansode in 2014 assembly polls. This year, Anil Sadashiv Kamble is in the fray from the BJP, while Bansode Sanjay Baburao will be fighting elections from the NCP.

Nilanga- This power of this seat is currently vested with BJP’s Nilangekar Sambhaji Deeliprao Patil, who defeated INC’s Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar in Maharashtra Assembly election 2014. This time, Ashokrao Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar will be fighting for the Congress from the seat against BJP’s Nilangekar Sambhaji Diliprao Patil.

Ausa- The seat is currently held by Congress’s Basavraj Madhavrao Patil who defeated SHS’s Dinkar Baburao Mane in the 2014 elections. This year, Basavaraj Mahadvarao Patil will be fighting from Congress against BJP’s Abhimanyu Dattatray Pawar.