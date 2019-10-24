Mumbai: The counting of votes to Mohol, Solapur City North, Solapur City Central, Akkalkot, Solapur South and Pandharpur Maharashtra assembly seats begins, and the early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM. Notably, the polling in the aforementioned constituencies took place on October 21.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, with Congress-NCP alliance facing an uphill challenge of dislodging the former from the power and making a comeback in the state.

Mohol- The seat is currently held by NCP’s Ramesh Nagnath Kadam who defeated BJP’s Kshirsagar Sanjay Dattatraya in 2014 elections. This year, NCP’s Yashwant Mane is in the fray against MNS’s Hanumant Bhosle.

Solapur City North- This seat is currently held by BJP’s Vijay Sidramappa Deshmukh, who defeated NCP’s Mahesh Chandrakant Gadekar in 2014 Assembly polls. This year, BJP has fielded Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa. From NCP, Manohar Ganpat Sapate is in the fray.

Solapur City Central- This seat is currently held by Congress’s Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar, who defeated Shekh Taufik Is Mail from the AIMIM. This year, Shiv Sena has pitted Dilip Brahmadeo Mane against Congress’ Shinde Praniti Shushilkumar.

Akkalkot- In 2014 Assembly polls, INC’s Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre won the seat, defeating BJP’s Patil Sidramappa Malakappa. This year, BJP has pitted Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa against Congress’s Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre. From MNS, Madhukar Maruti Jadhav is in the fray from the Akkalkot seat.

Solapur South- This seat is held by BJP’s Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra, who defeated Congress’s Dilip Brahmdev Mane. This year, BJP’s Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra has been pitted against Congress’ Moulali Bashumiya Sayyed (Baba Mistri). Amit Kumar Sanjay Ajanalkar (Sir) is contesting from the seat on AIMIM’s ticket.

Pandharpur- This seat is ruled by Congress’ Bhalake Bharat Tukaram, who defeated SWP’s Paricharak Shailendra Alias Prashant Prabhakar in 2014 assembly elections. This year, NCP’s Kalunge Shivajirao Bajirao is contesting from Pandharpur.