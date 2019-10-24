Mumbai: The counting of votes to Tuljapur, Osmanabad, Paranda, Karmala, Madha, Barshi Maharashtra assembly seats begins, and the early trends are expected to emerge by 8 AM. Notably, the polling in the aforementioned constituencies took place on October 21.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government is hoping to back to power in the state, with Congress-NCP alliance facing an uphill challenge of dislodging the former from the power and making a comeback in the state.

Tuljapur- The Tuljapur Assembly seat in Maharashtra is currently held by INC’s Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao, who defeated NCP’s Gore Jeevanrao Vishwanathrao in the 2014 Assembly polls in the state. This year, INC’s Chavan Madhukarrao Deorao is contesting against BJP’s Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil.

Osmanabad- The Osmanabad seat is held by NCP’s Rana Jagjit Sinha Padma Sinha Patil, who defeated SHS’s Omprakash Bhupalsinha (Pawanraje) Rajenimbalkar in 2014 assembly polls. This year, Shiv Sena’s Kailas Balasaheb Ghadge Patil is pitted against NCP’s Sanjay Prakash Nimbalkar.

Paranda- This seat is held by Mote Rahul Maharudra of the NCP, who defeated SHS’s Patil Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb. This year, Shiv Sena’s Tanaji Jaywant Sawant is in the fray from the seat. Rahul Maharudra Mote from NCP will be fighting from the seat while Mahadeo Shankar Lokhande from BSP.

Karmala- This seat is currently held by Shiv Sena’s Patil Narayan Govindrao, who defeated NCP’s Bagal Rashmee Digambar in 2014 elections. This year, Patil Sanjay Krishnarao from NCP is in the fray against Shiv Sena’s Bagal Rashmi Digambar.

Madha- This seat is currently held by Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao from NCP, who defeated Congress’s Kale Kalyan Vasantrao in the last elections held in 2014. This year, Shiv Sena’s Kokate Sanjay Shivlal will be contesting the seat against NCP’s Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao.

Barshi- This seat is currently held by NCP’s Dilip Gangadhar Sopal, who defeated SHS’s Rajendra Vitthal Raut in 2014. This year, NCP’s Bhumkar Niranjan Prakash is in the fray against Adv. Dilip Gangadhar Sopal from the Shiv Sena.