New Delhi: The much-anticipated Maharashtra Assembly elections were held on Monday and counting of votes for the same is currently underway at counting centres across the state. First trends indicate that the incumbent BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government will easily get another five year term in the state. (Follow all Assembly election-related news here)

In Kalina, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Potnis is the current MLA and will hope to win from here yet again after he was retained by the party from this seat. George Abraham of the Congress, More Pundlik of the BSP and MNS’ Sanjay Turde are other major candidates from this seat.

The Vandre East seat was won by Shiv Sena’s Bala Sawant in 2014, but the party has chosen to field current BMC mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, thus making it a high-profile seat. The BMC mayor’s closest competitor will be Zeeshan Baba Siddique of the Congress, who is friends with several Bollywood bigwigs, and a regular on the party circuit.

Vandre West is yet another high-profile seat as the incumbent MLA from here is Ashish Shelar, the BJP’s Mumbai chief and minister in the state government. Arun Jadhav from BSP, Congress’ Asif Zakaria and Istiyak Jagirdar of Prakash Ambedkar’s recently founded VBA.

Perhaps known the most for its slum, which is considered one of the largest in Asia, Dharavi is currently a Congress constituency as its Varsha Gaekwad won from here in 2014 and will contest from here in 2019 again. It is a Scheduled Caste seat.

BJP’s R Tamil Selvan is the incumbent MLA from Sion Koliwada and has been retained for 2019. Congress’ Ganesh Yadav, MNS’ Anant Kamble etc. are other candidates from this seat.

Wadala, synonymous for many with the 2013 Bollywood film Shootout at Wadala, is a Congress constituency. The party’s Kalidas Kolambkar won from here in 2014 and will look to add another win from the constituency to his kitty. MNS’s Anand Prabhu, Congress’ Shivkumar Lad are two other major candidates from here.