New Delhi: All four states and UT including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will go to polls on Tuesday, April, 6.  A total of 475 assembly constituencies spread across 4 states and UT will witness elections from 7 AM to 6.30 PM. Besides, by-elections in two Lok Sabha seats will also be held today. In West Bengal, polls will be held in 31 Assembly seats spread across three districts, while Kerala will witness a triangular fight on 20 seats. Assam’s third and final phase polling in 40 of the 126-member Assam Assembly is said to be a litmus test for both the ruling BJP-led alliance and the opposition Congress-led ‘Mahajot’ (grand alliance). Tamil Nadu is all set for the most intense battle in its electoral history and the first polls in the absence of stalwarts, AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa and DMK’s M Karunanidhi. With women (3,19,39,112) outnumbering men (3,09,23,651), the 6.28 crore voters, which includes 7,192 third gender people, would decide the fortunes of 3,998 candidates. As many as 13 candidates, including BJP’s Pon Radhakrishnan and Vijay Vasanth of Congress are in the fray for the bypoll to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat. On the other hand, in Puducherry, 10 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the fight for the 30-member Assembly. Stay here for LIVE updates: Also Read - Assam Assembly Elections: 90 Voters, 171 Votes Polled in Haflong's Booth; 6 Officials Suspended

Live Updates

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: BJP will have an impressive show this time, there’s no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party, said ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, BJP candidate, after casting his vote.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Two senior citizens cast their votes for the third and final phase.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Considering the sensitivity of these 31 seats the election commission has not only declared all the 10,871 booths sensitive but also made an extensive arrangement to avoid any kind of untoward situation.

  • 7:10 AM IST

  • 7:08 AM IST

    Kerala Elections 2021: ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani

  • 7:07 AM IST
    Kerala Elections 2021: Metro Man’ E Sreedharan arrives at a polling station in Ponnani to cast his vote in the single-phase polls. He is BJP’s candidate from Palakkad

  • 6:47 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mock poll underway in the polling booth at Abdalpur FP Primary School in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas district

  • 6:46 AM IST

  • 6:46 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Preparations underway at DG Vaishnav College in Anna Nagar constituency, ahead of voting for the single-phase of polls.