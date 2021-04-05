Assembly Elections 2021 Voting Day Full Schedule: The stage is set for the most hectic day of Assembly elections 2021 as West Bengal and Assam go in for the third phase of polling, while elections begin in a single-phase Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. Polling booths have been set up at the centres, officials have been assigned on duty as April 6 will be the most poll-heavy day of the season. Voters will poll in a total of 475 assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. Besides, by-elections in two Lok Sabha seats will also be held on Tuesday. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan Sets Foot in Bengal to Campaign For TMC Against Babul Supriyo

Polling will begin at 7 AM in all these states/UTs and continue till 6.30 PM. Also Read - Breaking News April 4, 2021: Mumbai Reports Over 11,000 Corona Cases in 24 Hours, Highest One-day Surge Ever

Assam Assembly Election 2021

The final phase of polling in the Assembly elections 2021 will be held in 40 seats across 12 districts in western Assam. Tuesday’s polling is very crucial for both the ruling BJP led alliance and the main opposition Congress-led ‘Mahajot’ (grand alliance). At least 13 seats are Muslim majority, six reserved for the tribals and two reserved for the people belonging to the scheduled caste. Also Read - Kamal Haasan Requests Voters To Expose Those Who Offer Money and Gifts For Votes

In 2016, the Congress party under Tarun Gogoi (elected 2001) lost elections to the BJP. Sarbananda Sonowal took charge as the Chief Minister bringing in a change of power.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

Elections in West Bengal are just about reaching the mid-point as voting at 10,871 polling stations across 31 constituencies in the crucial third phase takes place on Tuesday. The Election Commission has described all the districts as “sensitive” and imposed Section 144 of the CrPC.

Constituencies in Bengal’s Phase 3 polling are spread over the districts of Howrah (Part I), Hooghly (Part I) and South 24 Parganas (Part II). A total of 78,52,425 voters in the three districts will decide the fate of 205 candidates. Several areas of Kolkata will also enter voting in this phase.

This year’s elections are an anti-incumbency test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Prominent contestants in the third phase are BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and CPI(M) senior leader Kanti Ganguly contesting from Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas respectively.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021

With a resurgent DMK eyeing to capture power through fierce electioneering over a span of about four months, and a determined AIADMK straining every nerve to retain power for the second time, Tamil Nadu is all set for the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

This may be the most intense in Tamil Nadu’s electoral history and the first-ever in the absence of stalwarts – AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa and DMK’s M Karunanidhi. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who is seeking a third successive win from his home constituency of Edappadi, steered his party’s hectic campaign for re-election.

DMK chief MK Stalin, who vigorously toured the state to take on the ruling AIADMK with campaigns, including the ‘We Reject AIADMK’ and people’s Grama Sabhas, is contesting his first election after the death of his father, former CM Karunanidhi.

There are 234 Assembly constituencies. AIADMK is in the fray in 191 segments (including allies who are contesting on AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol) and DMK is fighting from 188 constituencies (including poll partners who are contesting on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol).

Apart from the Assembly elections, there will also be the bypoll for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021

In the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry, 10 lakh voters will cast their votes in the fight for the 30-member Assembly. The poll battle is majorly between the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) with allies DMK, CPI, VCK and an Independent and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising the All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK.

Puducherry has been under President’s rule since February 22 when the Congress-led government collapsed.

Kerala Assembly Election 2021

Stormy campaign sessions have ended and 140 constituencies of Kerala will hit the polls on Tuesday. A total of 2.74 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 957 candidates who are in the fray for the single-phase elections. The BJP, which is hoping to pave its way in the state, has fielded octogenarian ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan for the Kerala Assembly polls.

In the 2016 Kerala assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front bagged 91 seats in 140-member Assembly. The BJP could only win from the Nemom constituency. CPI(M)’s Pinrayi Vijayan is the current Chief Minister of Kerala and he is hoping to return to power after the polls.