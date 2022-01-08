New Delhi: The wait is finally over as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur on Saturday. Addressing a crucial press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that polls in all the five states— will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes and the result will be declared on March 10. CEC Chandra was flanked by election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.Also Read - Model Code of Conduct (Aachar Sanhita) Sets in 5 Poll Bound States Starting Today. Here's What it Means

Here is the full schedule of dates for 5 Assemblies of UP, U’khand, Goa, Punjab, & Manipur

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Phase-wise Schedule, Voting Date and Time, Results

Elections for 403 assembly seats in UP will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. “Sufficient CAPF companies will be deployed in all poll-bound states looking at law & order situation and threat perception”, said Chandra. Welcoming the announcement of polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the BJP will return to power with an “overwhelming majority”. He added, “With the blessings of the people and on the basis of the double engine government’s achievements, the BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority.”

लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में प्रदेश के चुनाव की तिथियों की घोषणा का स्वागत। भारतीय जनता पार्टी डबल इंजन की सरकार की उपलब्धियों के आधार पर जनता जनार्दन के आशीर्वाद से प्रचंड बहुमत की सरकार बनाने में सफल होगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 8, 2022

Phase-wise Schedule below

Phase: 1

Issue of notification: 14-01-2022

14-01-2022 Last date of nomination: 21-01-2022

21-01-2022 Scrutiny of nominations: 27-01-2022

27-01-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 27-01-22

Date of poll: 10-02-2022

Phase 2

Issue of notification: 21-01-2022

21-01-2022 Last date of nomination: 28-01-2022

28-01-2022 Scrutiny of nominations: 29-01-2022

29-01-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 31-01-2022

31-01-2022 Date of poll: 14-02-2022

Phase 3

Issue of notification: 25-01-2022

25-01-2022 Last date of nomination: 01-02-2022

01-02-2022 Scrutiny of nominations: 02-02-2022

02-02-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 04-02-2022

04-02-2022 Date of poll: 20-02-2022

Phase 4

Issue of notification: 27-01-2022

27-01-2022 Last date of nomination: 03-02-2022

03-02-2022 Scrutiny of nominations: 04-02-2022

04-02-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 07-02-2022

07-02-2022 Date of poll: 23-02-2022

Phase 5

Issue of Notification: 01-02-2022

01-02-2022 Last Date of Nomination: 08-02-2022

08-02-2022 Scrutiny of Nomination: 09-02-2022

09-02-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 11-02-2022

11-02-2022 Date of polls: 27-02-2022

Phase 6

Issue of Notification: 04-02-2022

04-02-2022 Last Date of Nomination: 11-02-2022

11-02-2022 Scrutiny of Nomination: 14-02-2022

14-02-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 16-02-2022

16-02-2022 Date of polls: 03-03-2022

Phase 7

Issue of notification: 10-02-2022

10-02-2022 Last date of nomination: 17-02-2022

17-02-2022 Scrutiny of nominations: 18-02-2022

18-02-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 21-02-2022

21-02-2022 Date of poll: 07-03-2022

Punjab Assembly Election: Phase-wise Schedule, Voting Date and Time, Results

Punjab would vote on February 14 and the result will be declared on March 10. The elections would be held following full Covid protocols. Invoking Article 171 (1), Chandra said that the Assembly’s tenure has to end in five years and, therefore, elections are necessary. The major Chief Ministerial candidates in Punjab are newly inducted Charanjit S Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Date of issue of notification – January 21

January 21 Last date for filing nomination – January 28

January 28 Scrutiny of Nomination: January 29

January 29 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

January 31 Date of polls: February 10

February 10 Date of counting of votes – March 10

Goa Assembly Election: Phase-wise Schedule, Voting Date And Time, Results

Assembly Election in Goa will take place on February 14 and the results will be declared on March 10. The term of the current Goa assembly will expire on March 12, 2022.

Check the schedule below:-

Issue of notification: 21-01-2022

21-01-2022 Last date of nomination: 28-01-2022

28-01-2022 Scrutiny of nominations: 29-01-2022

29-01-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 31-01-2022

31-01-2022 Date of poll: 14-02-2022

Uttarakhand Assembly Election: Phase-wise Schedule, Voting Date And Time, Results | All You Need to Know

70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly will go to the polls on February 14. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, there are 81,43,922 voters in the entire state, out of which 42,24,288 are male, 39,19,334 are female voters. While there are 93,964 service voters in the entire state.

Issue of notification: 21-01-2022

21-01-2022 Last date of nomination: 28-01-2022

28-01-2022 Scrutiny of nominations: 29-01-2022

29-01-2022 Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 31-01-2022

31-01-2022 Date of poll: 14-02-2022

Manipur Assembly Election: Phase-wise Schedule, Voting Date and time, Results | All You Need to Know

60 seats of the Manipur assembly will vote in 2 phases—Feb 27 and March 03. The term of the 60 seats of Manipur assembly is due to expire on March 19. Currently, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power in the state.

Phase 1

Issue of Notification: 01-02-2022

Last Date of Nomination: 08-02-2022

Scrutiny of Nomination: 09-02-2022

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 11-02-2022

Date of polls: 27-02-2022

Phase 2

Issue of Notification: 04-02-2022

Last Date of Nomination: 11-02-2022

Scrutiny of Nomination: 14-02-2022

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 16-02-2022

Date of polls: 03-03-2022

‘No roadshows, padayatras, cycle or bike rallies till Jan 15’

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, the poll panel has banned all rallies and roadshows. “No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly”, said Chandra.