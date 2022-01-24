New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a campaign for the poll-bound states, asking Delhi residents to upload videos of the Delhi government’s good work on social media platforms. Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.Also Read - How To Check Your Name Online On Voter List? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

Launching the "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" campaign, the Delhi chief minister said, "Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and telling how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also, WhatsApp people are known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal."

He also appealed to his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.