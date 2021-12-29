New Delhi: Days after Allahabad High Court urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Election Commission of India to postpone poll and rallies in the wake of rising Omicron cases, senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for virtual campaigns. “Election commission will make a decision on that, we’ll follow the guidelines. BJP is ready for virtual election rallies, we’d held virtual election rallies during West Bengal elections,” Shekhawat who is also the BJP’s Punjab in-charge told reporters on Wednesday.Also Read - Assembly Elections 2022 Unlikely to be Postponed, Say Reports | Details Here

Meanwhile, all major political parties in Uttar Pradesh have urged the poll panel not to delay the 2022 assembly polls in the state. As per the reports, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by JPS Rathore, Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation led by Naresh Uttam Patel, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) delegation led by Mewalal Gautam, Congress delegation led by Onkar Nath Singh and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) delegation led by Anil Dubey urged the poll panel officials to hold the elections as scheduled amid strict Covid-19 protocols.

“The SP urged the ECI to hold assembly polls as per schedule with strict implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour to check surge of Covid cases. The ECI should clear doubts over the assembly election with the announcement of the poll schedule”, said SP state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel.

Echoing similar remarks, BJP state unit vice-president Rathore said the Assembly elections should be held as per schedule, but the final decision rests with the ECI.

“The BJP told the poll panel that in view of the possible third wave, adequate arrangements should be made at the polling stations. We raised three demands. First, to prevent multiple voting by an individual, we demanded proper verification of burqa clad women voters at polling stations and deployment of women constables at every booth for this. Our second demand was to ensure one polling booth for all members of a family. And thirdly, relocation of any cluster of polling booths in densely-populated areas to avoid mass gathering considering the corona pandemic,” he added.