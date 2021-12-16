New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday came down heavily on the Congress party for “disrespecting martyrs” who lost their lives in the recent IAF chopper crash last week in Coonoor. Notably, the Congress party had put up a cutout of former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat alongside its leader Rahul Gandhi and late former prime minister Indira Gandhi in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun for an event organized to mark Vijay Diwas, the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war.Also Read - Guns Waved & Fired Openly at Wedding Reception of Rajasthan Minister's Son in Banswara | Watch

"Shameless Congress party puts pics of Rahul Gandhi along with martyrs on Shraddhanjali Wall. Even here they can't honour soldiers without parivar bhakti [family worship]", BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

He added, "Congress has the DNA of disrespecting armed forces. They had called Bipin Rawat ji Sadak ka Gunda."

SHAMELESS CONGRESS PARTY PUTS PICS OF RAHUL GANDHI ALONG WITH MARTYRS ON SHRADDHANJALI WALL! Even here they can’t honour soldiers without parivar bhakti? DISRESPECTING MARTYRS.. CONGRESS HAS DNA OF DISRESPECTING ARMED FORCES THEY HAD CALLED BIPIN RAWAT ji “SADAK KA GUNDA” pic.twitter.com/7b1udp6AdN — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 16, 2021

Echoing similar remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya said,”Uttarakhand calls out Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s hypocrisy, welcomes him with these posters enroute to the rally venue… Congress must realise that it can’t malign our men in uniform and then gain political mileage in their name. Shame on such despicable politics.”

Uttarakhand calls out Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s hypocrisy, welcomes him with these posters enroute to the rally venue… Congress must realise that it can’t malign our men in uniform and then gain political mileage in their name. Shame on such despicable politics. pic.twitter.com/RThuO3LmCV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel died on December 8 after the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the Indian Air Force said. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the helicopter crash, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday (Dec 15) at the army command hospital in Bengaluru.

Gen Rawat had served as the Chief of the Indian Army from December 17, 2016, to December 31, 2019. He was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019.