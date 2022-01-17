New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has allowed journalists authorized by the poll panel to cast their votes through a postal ballot facility. Earlier only people with disabilities, COVID-19 patients, and those aged 80 and above were allowed to cast their votes through postal ballots. Assembly elections in 5 states will begin next month. While the election in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab will go to the polls in one phase on 14 February. Manipur will have two-phased polls on 27 February and 3 March.Also Read - Bhagwant Mann or...? AAP to Announce Its CM Candidate For Punjab at 12 PM Tomorrow

Besides, those involved in essential services, including personnel of the Food Civil Supplies and the Consumer Affairs, the Food Corporation of India, the All India Radio, Doordarshan, post and telegraph, the railways, BSNL, power, health, fire services and civil aviation can also opt for the facility in case they are on duty, an official communique released by the poll panel read. Also Read - 'Virasat Sey Nahi Tay Honge Siyasat Ke Faisale': Chandrashekhar Azad Tweets Ahead of Decision On Alliance With SP

Read EC’s Full Circular Below:- Also Read - Election Commission Meet Today to Discuss Punjab Parties' Demand to Postpone Feb 14 Assembly Polls

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said any absentee voter wishing to vote by postal ballot has to make an application to the returning officer in Form-12D, giving all requisite particulars and get the application verified by the nodal officer appointed by the organization concerned.

Any voter opting for postal ballot facility would not be able to cast a vote at the polling station.