With 2022 Assembly Elections underway in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur – which are being held in multiple phases, thousands of voters are thronging to poll booths and need to check if their name is there in the voter’s list and how they can download the electoral roll PDF.Also Read - Goa Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For All 40 Assembly Seats

Voters going to polling booths must check their name in the voter list and keep the slip details and their voting booth number ready in advance. If your names appear in the voter list but don’t have a voter identity card then you must not worry. You can take any of the permitted government identity cards with you. Also Read - Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Single-Phase Voting for 70 Vidhan Sabha Seats to Begin Shortly

Here’s how you can check your name in the voter list online: Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Phase 2 Polls LIVE Updates: Voting For 55 Seats Of Rohilkhand And Western UP Begins

Log onto https://electoralsearch.in/ Fill in details like – Name, DoB, State, District, Assembly Constituency You will be asked for a captcha code. Enter as shown on your screen Click on Search

You can also check your name via the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP). A Step-by-step Guide to Check Name Online on The Voter’s List:

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) website—https://www.nvsp.in/ Click on the Search in Electoral Roll option. A new webpage will open, where you have to enter your details. Now, the new webpage will show you two ways to check the name in the voter list. The first option to search is this, in which you have to enter your name, father’s/husband’s name, age, date of birth, and gender. After entering this information, you have to enter your state, district, and assembly constituency. Another option to search is to search by EPIC number. In this process, you have to enter your EPIC number and state. For both these options, you have to authorize this information on the website by entering a captcha code at the end. Once this information is complete, the webpage will show you the voter registration details.

How to Download Electoral Roll PDF:

Visit Ceouttarpradesh.nic.in Go to Electoral Roll PDF A new page will open Select District Select Constituency Click on show Electoral Roll PDF will be displayed on your screen

Steps to check your name on the voter list via SMS: