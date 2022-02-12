Assembly Election 2022 Latest News Today: After reviewing the COVID situation, the Election Commission on Saturday relaxed restrictions for the Assembly Elections in five states and extended the campaigning timing by four hours. Moreover, the EC also allowed the padayatras, rallies with a limited number of people.Also Read - Manipur Assembly Election 2022: Election Commission Revises Poll Dates | Check Schedule Here

According to the poll panel, the election campaign can now be conducted between 6 AM and 10 PM instead of earlier 8 AM to 8 PM.

Full list of guidelines:

“The political parties/candidates may campaign with a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces or the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is less. Pad Yatra with a limited number of persons as per limitations of SDMA allowed,” the EC said in the statement.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.

From time to time, the commission has been reviewing the pandemic situation periodically and allowing some relaxations.

However, the EC said other existing restrictions will continue till further order.

As per the notification from the EC, the elections are currently going on for five states such as Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa. The first phase of polls began on February 10 in Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand and Goa are scheduled to vote for their assemblies in a single phase on February 14. Punjab will go to polls in the third phase on February 20. The last phase of the election is on March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10.