New Delhi: Despite Allahabad High Court’s request to postpone the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 over the Omicron threat, the five state polls scheduled to be held early next year are unlikely to be deferred, claimed reports. Though nothing has been confirmed, the poll panel is expected to follow the schedule and complete the election process before the state assemblies’ tenure ends.Also Read - Postpone UP Elections, Ban Poll Rallies: Allahabad High Court to Election Commission, PM Modi Over Omicron Worries

Meanwhile, the Election Commission officials have started their customary visit to the poll-bound states—Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, which indicated that the announcement of the election schedule is not far away. Earlier in the day, the Chief Election Commissioner and his fellow officials visited Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the poll preparedness in the state. The commission had already visited Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand as part of its pre-poll stock-taking exercise.

Latest reports also claimed that the poll panel may announce election dates next month, i.e, in January. The commission has also sought suggestions from the Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on improving its COVID-19 protocol for poll campaigning, polling days, and the dates of counting.

Uttar Pradesh May Witness 7-8 Phase Election

Sources close to the poll panel said that this time elections in UP could be held in 7-8 phases. In 2017 as well, the poll panel had conducted Vidhan Sabha Chunav in Uttar Pradesh in 7 phases from 11 February to 8 March.

While the term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends in May next year, the terms of the legislative assemblies of the other four states end on different dates in March 2022.