Assembly Elections 2023: BJP to Finalise Candidates For Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Today

Assembly Elections 2023: In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has announced 85 of the 90 candidates for the assembly polls. In Madhya Pradesh, the party has announced candidates for 136 of the 230 seats.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

New Delhi: With just a few days left for the assembly elections to begin, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will on Friday finalise candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections and remaining candidates for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The meeting will be held at around 7 PM at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in the national capital.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has announced 85 of the 90 candidates for the assembly polls. In Madhya Pradesh, the party has announced candidates for 136 of the 230 seats, while in Rajasthan the party has come out with one list of 41 candidates of 200 seats in the assembly.

Many Lok Sabha MPs and ministers in the Union government have been given tickets to contest the assembly elections, prominent among them are Union Minister Narendra Tomar and Pralhad Patel from MP and Lok Sabha MP Rajyavardhan Rathore in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced that the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

(With Inputs From ANI)

