Assembly Elections 2023: Carry Any Of These Documents to Polling Booth if You Don’t Have Voter ID Card

Voting for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be held on November 17.

Assembly Elections 2023: Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are all set to go to polls on November 17 to elect representatives for their assemblies. While all 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh will be voting in a single day on Friday, 50 seats of the Chhattisgarh Assembly will elect their representatives in the second phase. Earlier, 22 Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh have already registered their votes on November 7.

This time if you want to cast your votes in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023 or Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card. But how can you vote if you don’t have a voter ID card? The general voters can still vote in the assembly election 2023 by using any of the following documents:

– Passport

-Aadhaar card

-PAN card

-Driving licence

And in case, you still don’t have any of the above documents, then you can carry the election slips issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Apart from these, MNREGA cards, ID cards of Central and state government employees and pension cards with photo will also be used as valid ID proof at the polling booths.

Apart from this, other identity cards that are considered valid by the Election Commission to vote in the Assembly election 2023 on November 17 include the following:

-Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

– Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

-Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

-Pension document with photograph

-Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Before heading to polling booth, voters need to ensure that their names are included in the electoral roll. The Election Commission had earlier given the nod to Photo Voter Slip (PVS) for the voters to cast their ballot and now has underlined that PVS will not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.

