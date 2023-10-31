Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission Bans Exit Polls From Nov 7 Till Nov 30 Evening

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. These elections are crucial as they are taking place months before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April–May next year.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar interacting with media at the Press Conference organised by the Election Commission of India (Image: ANI)

Assembly Elections 2023: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned the publication or publicising of exit poll results from November 7 until November 30 evening, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states. The ban will remain in effect from 7 AM on November 7 till 6:30 PM on November 30, as per a report carried by news agency ANI. Exit polls are conducted by media organizations and survey agencies to predict the outcome of an election based on the responses of voters immediately after they cast their ballots. While exit polls can be a useful tool for voters to make informed decisions, the ECI has expressed concerns that they can also influence the outcome of an election by swaying undecided voters.

“The Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7:00 AM on 7th November 2023 (Tuesday) and 6:30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit polls by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General Elections and bye-election shall be prohibited,” the official notification issued by ECI read.

An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates. The election dates for the five states are as follows: Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.

Sachin Pilot Files Nomination From Tonk

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot filed his nomination for the upcoming state polls from the Tonk assembly constituency. Before filing his nomination papers, Pilot offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple. He later took out a procession with his supporters from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk City. Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25, and votes will be counted on December 3.

Pilot is a popular and charismatic leader in Rajasthan, and his nomination is seen as a major boost for the Congress party. He is facing a tough challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power in the state. However, Pilot is confident of winning the election and leading the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies)

