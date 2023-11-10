Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission Removes 3 Poll Observers For ‘Misconduct’ In Chhattisgarh, MP And Mizoram

The report says that IAS officer Laltinkhuma Franklin has been removed from the post of General Observer in Chhattisgarh's Dantewara Assembly Constituency and has been replaced by IAS officer Anurag Patel.

Assembly Elections 2023: The Election Commission has reportedly ousted three election observers from their duties in the states of Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh, citing allegations of “misconduct and violations.” According to the report by news agency ANI on Friday, the decision to remove these observers stems from concerns surrounding their behavior and actions during the electoral processes.

IAS officer Laltinkhuma Franklin Removed

The report says that IAS officer Laltinkhuma Franklin has been removed from the post of General Observer in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewara Assembly Constituency and has been replaced by IAS officer Anurag Patel.

Udaya Narayan Das, who was deployed in Madhya Pradesh as General Observer in Seoni Malwa and Hoshangabad Assembly, has been removed, and IAS officer R Girish has been deployed as his replacement.

Election Commission Takes Actions In Mizoram

According to the report, the Election Commission has removed IRS officer Gaurav Awasthi, who was deployed as an expenditure observer at Lunglei District in Mizoram. The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, and the second phase will be held on November 17.

Meanwhile, Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 78.40 percent in the single-phase election for 40 assembly seats in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states.

On November 17, voters in Madhya Pradesh will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

