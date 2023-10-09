Assembly Elections 2023: Voting in 5 States Starts From Nov 7, Counting of Votes on Dec 3, Check Full Schedule

Assembly Election 2023 Full Schedule: Notably, these states this time will witness a close contest between the BJP, Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

Assembly Elections 2023 Full Schedule: The Election Commission on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in five states such as Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana and said Mizoram will go to polls on November 7 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3, 2023.

Mizoram Assembly Election: Full Schedule

The date for nominations is October 13 and the last date for filing nominations is October 20. However, the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Schedule

The date for nominations is October 30 and the last date for filing of nominations is November 6. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 7 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 9.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Full Schedule

The date for nominations is October 13 for Phase 1 and October 21 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for filing nominations is October 20 for Phase 1 and October 30 is the date for Phase 2. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 21 for Phase 1 and October 31 is the date for Phase 2. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 23 for Phase 1 and November 3 is for Phase 2.

While addressing the press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the polls in these 5 states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024. he said the ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement free elections in these five states.

Around 60 lakh first time voters, in the age group between 18 and 19 years, will participate in state assembly elections in 5 states, he said adding that over 15.39 Lakh young voters are eligible to participate in elections due to amendment on qualifying dates. He added that to inspire young voters, over 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth.

“For the upcoming Assembly Elections 2023 in 5 states, over 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 ACs. Over 1 lakh PS will have a webcasting facility. Average elector per polling station is well below the ECI norms of 1500 electors per polling station in all five states,” he said.

He stated that the EC had visited these five states and held detailed review meetings with CEO, SPNO, District and State Administration & multiple centre and state Enforcement Agencies

The elections dates have been announced as the terms of the legislative assemblies in these five states will expire between December 2023 and January 2024. In general, the EC typically announces the election schedule six to eight weeks before the term of the legislative assembly expires.

This time, Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. in the earlier Assembly election in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

