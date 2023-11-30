Home

Assembly Elections 2023: How Reliable Have Exit Poll Predictions Been In The Past?

The State Assembly Elections 2023 Results will be announced on December 3, 2023. Ahead of the results, opinion polls will be conducted today. Know how reliable have exit poll predictions been in the past.

Representative Image (Photo Credit - ANI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the State Assembly Elections 2023 in five states of the country, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. While the polling is complete in four of the five states, the voting for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is underway. The Exit Polls will be conducted post the completion of voting in Telangana and will predict the possible outcome of the elections in all the five states. Exit polls are surveys that include the opinion of the people post casting their vote and then analyses the data to predict results. Ahead of the Exit Polls 2023, know how reliable have exit poll predictions been in the past and what might be the possible reasons for its failure..

