Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates: BJP Edge In MP And Rajasthan; Congress Ahead In Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates

Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates: Stage is all set as the results for the Assembly Election 2023 in four states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are to be declared today, December 3. As the voters of these states anxiously await the results, the exit polls for five state elections have come out as a mixed bag for political parties. The BJP has an edge in Madhya Pradesh as per the surveys of voters leaving polling stations, while the Congress has an advantage in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The exit polls predict a cliffhanger contest in Rajasthan between the BJP and the Congress. In Mizoram, the pollsters are largely divided over numbers. The Election Commission announced that the Mizoram’s assembly poll’s vote counting has been rescheduled. Originally set for December 3, the counting will now take place a day later on December 4. Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE counting coverage on Assembly Elections 2023 Results, latest updates on constituency-wise winning candidates list here.

Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates

