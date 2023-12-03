Top Recommended Stories

Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates: BJP Edge In MP And Rajasthan; Congress Ahead In Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Updated: December 3, 2023 9:32 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates: Stage is all set as the results for the Assembly Election 2023 in four states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are to be declared today, December 3. As the voters of these states anxiously await the results, the exit polls for five state elections have come out as a mixed bag for political parties. The BJP has an edge in Madhya Pradesh as per the surveys of voters leaving polling stations, while the Congress has an advantage in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The exit polls predict a cliffhanger contest in Rajasthan between the BJP and the Congress. In Mizoram, the pollsters are largely divided over numbers. The Election Commission announced that the Mizoram’s assembly poll’s vote counting has been rescheduled. Originally set for December 3, the counting will now take place a day later on December 4. Stay tuned to india.com for LIVE counting coverage on Assembly Elections 2023 Results, latest updates on constituency-wise winning candidates list here.

Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:32 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election LIVE: ‘130 plus seats for Congress’, claims Digvijaya Singh

    With initial trends showing that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on seven seats and Congress on one seat in Madhya Pradesh, Senior Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday took a jibe at the incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that good days of the BJP leader have “come to an end”.BJP leading in 7 assembly constituencies and Congress in 1 constituency, as per official trends.

    Singh, while talking to the reporters here ahead of the counting of the polls, the Congress veteran also said that his party will get over 130 seats.”…I had said this earlier and I say it today as well – 130 plus. We are getting 130 seats; the rest is to be seen. Not only is his farewell (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) certain but his ‘achhe din’ also ends here,” Digvijaya Singh said.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:30 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh elections 2023 | BJP leading in Narayanpur assembly constituency, according to early trends by ECI

    Chhattisgarh has a total of 90 assembly seats.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:29 AM IST

    Rajasthan Election Results: Rajasthan CM Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura while former CM Raje is ahead in Jhalrapatan

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    Rajasthan Congress MLA candidate Amin Kagzi from Kishan Pole constituency leading in early trends, as per ECI.

  • Dec 3, 2023 9:01 AM IST

    Congress leading on one seat in 199-seat Rajasthan Legislative assembly, says Election Commission.

  • Dec 3, 2023 8:41 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Election Result LIVE Leading Candidates

    NARENDRA SINGH TOMAR

    KAMAL NATH

    SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN

    KAILASH VIJAYVARGIYA

    JITU PATWAR

  • Dec 3, 2023 8:30 AM IST

    Telangana Election Result: Early trends showed the Congress leading in 7 seats while the BRS took leads in 6.

  • Dec 3, 2023 8:24 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result: Narendra Singh Tomar ahead in Gwalior

  • Dec 3, 2023 8:23 AM IST

    Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, “…I had said this earlier and I say it today as well – 130 plus. We are getting 130 seats, rest is to be seen.”

    On incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he says, “Not only is his farewell certain but his ‘achhe din’ also ends here.”

  • Dec 3, 2023 8:15 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2023 Results LIVE Updates: As counting of votes kicked off, early trends showed BJP leading in 4 seats and Congress in 3 in Rajasthan.

