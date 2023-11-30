Home

News

Assembly Elections 2023: Voting In 5 States Except Telangana Over; Exit Polls Results To Be Declared After 5.30 PM Today

Assembly Elections 2023: Voting In 5 States Except Telangana Over; Exit Polls Results To Be Declared After 5.30 PM Today

The voting in these states was held between November 7 and November 30. The election dates for the five states are as follows: Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.

Exit Poll 2023: The assembly elections in the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram are finaly over and the exit poll results will be announced after 5:30 PM today. The exit polls are expected to provide indications of the likely outcome of the assembly elections. An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates, as per a report covered by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Voting In 5 States Held On Respective Dates

The voting in these states was held between November 7 and November 30. The election dates for the five states are as follows: Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.

You may like to read

Results Of Assembly Elections 2023

The results of the five assembly elections will be declared on Sunday, December 3. These elections are crucial as they are taking place months before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April–May next year. The Election Commission of India (EC), in a notification on Thursday, informed that the exit polls could be out after 5:30 PM.

“In Commission’s Notification No. 576/Exitl2023/SDRIV 01.1 dated 3pt October 2023 for the words and figures “7:00 AM on 7th November 2023(Tuesday) and 6.30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday)” the words and figures 7:00 AM on 7th November 2023(Tuesday) and 5.30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday) may be substituted,” the ECI said.

Earlier, the poll body had prohibited the announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states until November 30. In a notification issued in October, the EC declared a ban on the conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7:00 AM on November 7 till 6:30 PM on November 30.

Telangana Assembly Polls: 36.68 pc voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM

A total of 36.68 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in Telangana, which is currently undergoing polls for its 119 assembly seats, according to the Election Commission of India. According to the poll commission, Adilabad recorded a voter turnout of 41.88 per cent, Bhadradri at 39.29 per cent, Hanumankonda at 35.29 per cent and Jagtial at 46.14 per cent.

Kamareddy recorded 40.78 per cent of voter turnout, while Khammam recorded 42.93 per cent.

A voter turnout in Mahabubabad was recorded at 46.89 per cent, Medak at 50.80, Mulugu at 45.69 per cent and Siddipet at 44.35 per cent till 11. Long queues were seen outside the polling stations in towns and rural parts of Telangana since early this morning as the polling for the State Assembly began at 7 AM. Till 11 AM, the state recorded an overall turnout of 20.64 per cent.

This time, there are as many as 2,290 contestants in the fray, which includes Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his minister-son K.T. Rama Rao, State Congress President A. Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D. Arvind.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.