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Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: BJP plans high-voltage campaign for Bengal polls, ECI bans display of Exit polls for Assam

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Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: BJP plans high-voltage campaign for Bengal polls, ECI bans display of Exit polls for Assam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his strong appeal among core party voters, will attend eight programmes. In a bid to leverage star power, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty will participate in 10 events until April 27, the final day of campaigning in the state.

BJP plans high-voltage campaign for Bengal polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of 19 candidates on Wednesday evening. This time, the saffron camp is confident of coming to power by dethroning the Mamata government, which has ruled Bengal for the past 15 years. The party is planning to leave no stone unturned to woo the voters. BJP candidates are holding numerous roadshows, interacting with the common people, and organising huge public meetings. According to the reports, the party’s top leadership and star campaigners will be roped in for a high-voltage, multi-layered campaign across the state. It is important to note that West Bengal will vote in two phases – April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will be on May 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the campaign, and he is expected to address as many as 14 big public rallies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in eight programmes, including roadshows and public meetings. Newly appointed BJP chief Nitin Nabin is scheduled to address seven public rallies while former BJP national president JP Nadda will take part in six public meetings. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his strong appeal among core party voters, will attend eight programmes. In a bid to leverage star power, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty will participate in 10 events until April 27, the final day of campaigning in the state.

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