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Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: Will Mamata hold her Bengal fort, Himanta score hattrick in Assam; Can Vijay dent DMK hopes to script history?

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Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: Will Mamata hold her Bengal fort, Himanta score hattrick in Assam; Can Vijay dent DMK hopes to script history?

Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: Today is a decisive day. It's the day of the assembly election results. Today, May 4th, is the day the results of the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are being announced simultaneously.

Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: All eyes on West Bengal, Himanta Biswa Sarma eyes for hattrick in Assam, will Tamil Nadu whistle for Vijay? (AI image)

Assembly Elections 2026 Results Live Updates: The moment the country has been waiting for has arrived. The decision on who will form the government in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be announced today, May 4th. The results of the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are being announced today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. today, from West Bengal to Kerala. As soon as the counting begins, initial trends will begin to emerge, and these trends will paint a bleak picture of the outcome. Be it West Bengal or Kerala, the fight is tight everywhere, as evidenced by the exit poll results. The political futures of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam, MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu, the Left’s Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, and N Rangaswamy in Puducherry are at stake. Currently, preparations for the vote count are complete, and tight security arrangements are in place.

FOR FULL COVERAGE: ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

Tight Fight from West Bengal to Kerala

However, today, results are being announced for five states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. However, the nation and world are focused on Bengal. Exit polls in Bengal have favored the BJP. It remains to be seen whether these exit poll predictions prove correct. For now, anything is possible in West Bengal this time. Exit polls have predicted a BJP government. This means that if the exit polls prove correct, Mamata Banerjee could face a setback. Kerala has been ruled by the LDF for the past ten years. If exit polls are to be believed, the Congress-led UDF could come to power this time. In Assam, the BJP’s saffron flag could once again be hoisted. Here, too, the main contest is between the BJP and the Congress.

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