With the last phase of West Bengal polls today, voting for the Assembly Elections 2021 has come to an end for four states and one UT- West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. Though counting of votes for all five is set to take place on May 2, Sunday, news channels and websites are making their predictions on the basis of post-poll surveys along with poll of polls coverage. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 8 Live: 76.07% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5.30 pm

The official announcement of various exit polls done by TV channels will be out after 7 pm today. This is due to an Election Commission notice that prohibited any exit poll coverage before April 29, 7 pm.

Following are the news channels and companies that are conducting exit polls or poll of polls:

Zee News – Poll of Polls

India Today- My Axis India

ABP News – C-Voter Exit Poll

Times Now – C-Voter Exit Poll

Republic- CNX Exit Poll

News 24- Today’s Chanakya Exit Poll

News 18 – Mega exit poll

India.com will be bringing all the latest coverage from all news channels. Stay tuned to our Exit Poll LIVE Blog for all the latest exit poll results of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam & Puducherry.

West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2021

The first round of polling for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 took place on March 17 and the subsequent phases on April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 19. As many as 294 constituencies of West Bengal went to polls. India.com will be running a live blog for West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2021 to bring you the latest predictions from everywhere.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Result 2021

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu took place in a single phase on April 6. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.43 per cent. The AIADMK ally BJP contested polls from 20 seats while PMK contested from 23. The Congress (DMK ally) contested from 25 seats.

Kerala Exit Poll Result 2021

Assembly Polls in Kerala were also conducted this year in a single phase on April 6. Kerala recorded a total voter turnout of 73.58 per cent. The poll battle in Kerala is between BJP, Left-led LDF and Congress-led UDF.

Assam Exit Poll Result 2021

Polling for Assam Assembly Elections 2021 was held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The BJP is fighting against eight parties including the Congress and AIUDF to form government for the second time.

Puducherry Exit Poll Result 2021

Assembly polls were held in Puducherry in a single phase on April 6. Total voter turnout of 81.64 per cent was recorded in Puducherry polls.