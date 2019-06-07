New Delhi: In a video that has gone viral on the social media, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya was seen asking Janata Dal Secular (JDS) workers to prepare themselves for the assembly polls that may be “announced anytime”.

Nikhil’s video speaking to JDS workers in Mandya was first shared by party worker Sunil Gowda Dandiganahalli. India.com can not claim the authenticity of the video as yet.

“We need to start now only. We should not say we will do it later. We have to prepare from the next month onwards. We do not know when it (election) comes, next year, after two years or three years. JD(S) leaders should be ready,” Nikhil Kumaraswamy says in the video.

Nikhil, who was defeated by BJP-backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, however, claimed that his father will complete the tenure as there is no threat to the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

“There is no problem to the government. It will complete (its tenure). You get tensed due to reports in media. It is not like that. We know what is there inside (the government). Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) will run (the government) for the next four years too,” he said.

The video comes days after Karnataka Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) chief AH Vishwanath quit his post, owning moral responsibility for the ruling party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Blaming the Congress for the rout the alliance partners in the polls in which they could win only one seat each, Vishwanath said it was due to lack of cooperation and coordination between the two parties.

Of the 28 parliamentary seats in the state, the Congress and the JD-S contested 21 and 7 seats, respectively, as per the pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement. While the BJP bagged 25 seats, the coalition partner could win only one seat each from Bengaluru Rural and Hassan.

“The Congress lost 20 seats and failed to retain 9 of the 10 seats, the JD-S lost 6 seats. Of the two seats we had won in 2014, we could retain only one (Hassan),” Vishwanath had said.

(With agency inputs)