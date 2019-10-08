New Delhi: BJP’s star campaigner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address 13 election rallies in Haryana and Maharashtra, the two states which will go to polls shortly. In Maharashtra, PM Modi will carry out nine rallies from October 14 and four rallies in Haryana from October 17.

The last election rally of the prime minister will be in Mumbai on October 18, just two days before the polling, BJP sources said.

BJP president Amit Shah, another star campaigner of the saffron alliance, will also address 18 rallies in support of BJP-Shiv Sena-led alliance candidates.

Party top guns, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Mukhtar Abbas Nabvi and VK Singh will also participate in the campaigning.

“BJP is confident about its report card. The work done by the party like abrogation of article 370, triple talaq, NRC, an airstrike is still in people’s mind, so we have no tension,” said a source.

Over the next few days, both the states are going to witness multiple rallies and public meetings by BJP leaders, who are scheduled to visit various parts of the state seeking votes for the saffron party. The Haryana Assembly elections will take place on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24. In Haryana, BJP is set to cover all the 90 seats in the run-up to the October 21 assembly polls.

Maharashtra, another BJP-ruled state, will go to polls with Haryana and follow the same election schedule. There are 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra of which the BJP is contesting 164 constituencies and the Shivsena 124.