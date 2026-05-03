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Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Assembly Elections Results 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

The assembly election results can be easily checked on mobile, applications, and live dashboards. Scroll down to check the simple step-by-step guide.

Assembly Elections Results 2026

Assembly Elections Results 2026: As the vote counting has been scheduled to happen on May 4, there’s a lot of confusion regarding how to check the results. The assembly election results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and Assam will be declared on Monday. It’s extremely easy to check the result through live updates with the help of your mobile device, some applications, and online dashboards, and that too, anytime and anywhere.

The individuals can check the seat-wise results and party leads, along with the final outcomes, while staying at home, travelling or at work. Here, we take you through the complete process of checking results online.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Where to check live election results?

The most trustworthy updates with respect to the 2026 election results will be provided by the official websites, such as the Election Commission of India (ECI). Alongside this, the results can be checked on the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) websites, trusted news websites and applications. These platforms will help by providing real-time and verified data, which is taken from the vote-counting centres directly.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How to check the election results on a mobile browser?

There’s no need to download any additional websites for checking the election result. All you need is access to your phone’s browser and follow the steps below.

Visit the official website of ECI results Click on the link for Assembly Election Results 2026 Select your state Check the live updates

Here, you can also see the state-wise leads, party-wise results, and details for each constituency.

News applications

There are many news applications that will provide the live election results. These applications will give instant notifications and updates for the assembly election results 2026.

Important tips for checking the election results 2026

You must ensure the following points for checking the election results 2026:

Always ensure checking the official websites for verified data

Do not trust random social media messages with claims that sound unreal

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Why will counting of votes be held for only 293 seats on May 4? Complete details here

Assembly Election Results on a mobile device

If you check the assembly election results with the help of a mobile device, you may notice that they are fast and easy, available anywhere, and simple to understand.

The assembly election results for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are scheduled to be out on May 4.

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