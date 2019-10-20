New Delhi: While it’s the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections which are hogging all the limelight, 53 bypolls for Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, too, are scheduled to take place on October 21. The result of the bypolls, too, will be announced on October 24.

On September 21, while announcing the schedule of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections, the Election Commission (EC), had announced dates for bypolls in 64 Assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat. Later, it added two Assembly seats from Gujarat and the Lok Sabha seat from Satara to the schedule.

Of the 64 Assembly seats, the EC later deferred bypolls for 15 seats in Karnataka as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. 15 MLAs of the Congress–JD(S) combine had rebelled and were subsequently disqualified by then-Karnataka Assembly speaker, prompting them to move the top court.

The Assembly Bypolls

Assembly bypolls will be held across the following 17 states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh: The break-up of the seats is as follows.

Arunachal Pradesh (1): Khonsa

Assam (4): Ratabari, Jania, Rangapara, Sonari

Bihar (5): Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar

Chhattisgarh (1): Chitrakot

Gujarat (6): Tharad, Kheralu, Amraiwadi, Lunawad, Radhanpur, Bayad

Himachal Pradesh (2): Dharamshala, Pachhad

Kerala (5): Manjeshwar, Ernakulam, Aroor, Konni, Vattiyoorkavu

Madhya Pradesh (1): Jhabua

Meghalaya (1): Shella

Odisha (1): Bijepur

Puducherry (1): Kamraj Nagar

Punjab (4): Phagwara, Mukerian, Dakha, Jalalabad

Rajasthan (2): Mandawa, Khinwsar

Sikkim (3): Poklok, Martam, Gangtok

Tamil Nadu (2): Vikravandi, Nanguneri

Telangana (1): Huzurnagar

Uttar Pradesh (11): Gangoh, Rampur, Islas, Lucknow Cantt., Govindnagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur, Jalalpur, Balha, Ghosi

The bypolls on all these seats were necessitated due to various reasons.

The Lok Sabha Bypolls: Samastipur (Bihar) and Satara (Maharashtra)

Bypoll on the Samastipur seat was necessitated due to the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s younger brother Ramchandra Paswan, while that on the Satara was necessitated as NCP’s Udayanraje Bhosale joined the BJP after resigning from Lok Sabha last month..