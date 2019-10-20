New Delhi: In view of the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, a public holiday has been announced on October 21 for those working in the government and semi-government offices, state-run corporations and boards, educational institutions, public enterprises and banks in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, stated a report. Employees can avail of this holiday to cast their votes.

Notably, the state government of Punjab has declared the holiday for all those officials or employees of Punjab government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions who are registered voters of any of the Haryana assembly constituencies. Since an official notification in this regard has been issued, the leave taken by the employee will not be deducted from their leave account. However, the employees must submit a copy of his voter card to their department, a report quoted the spokesperson of Punjab government as saying.