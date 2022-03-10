Assembly Election Results 2022 Latest Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the winning candidates of five states and said the Assembly poll results are a reflection of approval for the BJP’s pro-poor and pro-active governance. As the Assembly election results were declared on Thursday, the BJP is all set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, and Goa. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has swept the polls with a thumping majority in Punjab.Also Read - Y,R,L,M-Y: How BJP Mastered The Alphabets of Return to Power in UP Assembly Elections 2022

In the meantime, pm Modi also took a jibe at the poll pundits, saying that going by their logic, 2022’s results have paved the way for 2024 for the BJP. Also Read - Deoband Chunav Results 2022 Declared: BJP Candidate Brijesh Singh Wins by Margin of 7104 Votes

“Earlier, people needed to run from pillar to post for basic amenities such as gas, power, water etc. The common man was denied what was his entitlement, but now, in the BJP regime, we have understood and delivered this to the common man,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmar, Sham Chaurasi, Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal, Garhshankar Election 2022 Result: List Of Winners

Addressing the BJP workers at the party headquarters after the results for the Assembly elections were declared, PM Modi said over the last few years, his government has strengthened the governance delivery system and also brought in transparency in the process.

“The BJP has ensured that each and every poor man receives all the benefits that are due to him, and I will not rest till every single poor man gets his due,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also recalled his more than two decades of “service for the people of Gujarat”, and said, “I know for sure the kind of problems one faces while running the government. I know the kind of troubles that one faces when running the government and I chose to translate it from the ramparts of the Red Fort by announcing the saturation of facilities to every single poor person in the country.”

PM Modi also thanked the women voters, who, he claimed, played a major role in BJP’s landslide victories. “We are blessed to get the blessings of women voters. It is the women voters who ensured BJP’s win across seats… They are the drivers of our victory,” the Prime Minister said.

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi said India’s several needs are connected to the involved countries but it is on the side of peace and hopes that all problems get resolved through dialogue.

He also hit out at opposition parties for raising questions about the government’s efforts to evacuate stranded Indians from war-hit Ukraine.

“These people also tried to regionalise ‘Operation Ganga’. These people have given a different colour of regionalism and communalism to every scheme – it is a major worry for India’s future,” PM Modi said.

It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in #Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country. These people also tried to malign #OperationGanga. This is a big concern for the future of India: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/LOEsomS9Og — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

PM Modi said Indians are working for the country in every way possible, coupled with responsibility. “However, there are some people who are lowering the standards of politics in our country. The world is appreciating our efforts to vaccinate but on this sacred work, India’s vaccine has been questioned. It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)